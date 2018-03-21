ABUAD Multi System Hospital commences operations today

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—OPERATIONS at the Ultra-modern 400-bed Multi-system hospital at the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, will commence today.

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Tunde Olofintila, said the hospital is managed by ABUAD and Aster DM Healthcare of Dubai.

He said to commemorate the event; the hospital would be offering four-day Procedures at discounted rates and free consultation from today till Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Olofintila said: “Some of the modern facilities available in the Hospital include Diagnostic Centre which has the following: CT SCAN, MRI, X-RAY, Ultrasound 2D, 3D, 4D, Modern Laboratory equipment (supplied and managed by the world-renowned Abbott Laboratory), Five Modular theatres, Pneumatic Tubes connecting 37 Floors, Medical Gas & Oxygen (supplied and managed by Protech Gas) for use of the Hospital and for sale to other Hospitals in the country and beyond.

“The services available include: Accident and Emergency, Surgery, Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstretrics and Gynaecology, Community Medicine, Physiotherapy, Dentistry, Fluoroscopy, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Gastroscopy, Brochoscopy, Arthroscopy, Bone Densitometer, Pet-Scan, Nuclear Medicine, Echodardiagraphy, ECGand Threadmill Test as well as Function Test (PFT) among several others.”

Speaking on the new hospital, founder of the University, Aare Afe Babalola noted that the new hospital was put in place to take of special and complex cases, thereby reducing the incessant overseas travels.

Babalola said: “We deliberately put in place a special arrangement to bring our overseas partners to join our own Consultants to treat such cases at a considerably reduced cost.

“With the facilities we have put in this Multi System Hospital and the world-class Consultants and other professionals of international repute that will teach and mentor our Medical Students, the doctors we will be producing like their peers in other disciplines who have graduated from here, will be high flyers, society changers and great Ambassadors of this University. We are here to change the world.”