2019: Leadership crisis brews in OYC

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—AHEAD of 2019 elections, the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has cried out against alleged plot by some politicians to destabilise the group and force Igbo youths to support a particular political party and its candidates, vowing to resist the move.

OYC also alleged that the interested politicians were instigating crisis in the leadership of the group and have allegedly planned to conduct an election this month without the input of the present leadership because of their opposition to the misuse of Igbo youths by some politicians.

OYC said it rose from “a national emergency/consultative meeting of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing,” held at Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Secretariat, to discuss “burning and threatening national issues especially bothering on politicians’ infringement of our ranks,” and decided to resist any plan by disgruntled politicians to destabilise the group.

In a communiqué, OYC urged the youths not to make themselves available to be used against themselves, saying what they need now more than ever is stability and the support of the governments of the South East in their efforts to empower the youths and better their lives.

Signed by National President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Vice President, Comrade Achuonye Obinna and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the communiqué called on “all Ohanaeze Youth Wing members and the public to disregard any call and or move to align youths to a particular politician(s) by some disgruntled elements claiming to represent the interests and leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Wing.

“We regret to announce that the said politicians have already been picking the bills of these disgruntled ‘Ohanaeze youths, while they try hard to circumvent the core principles of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing and Igbo nation” and accused the unnamed politicians of capitalising on the vulnerability of the jobless youths to woo them into causing crisis in the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council.

According to the communique, “there would not be any national elective convention of Ohanaeze Youth Wing without the input and knowledge of the present leadership of Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro National Executive Committee.”

OYC leadership said it has put off its national elective convention to enable it resolve the “externally instigated crisis” and ensure that peace and tranquility is returned for a conducive convention. They also suggested urgent need for a constitution of a Board of Trustees of Ohanaeze Youth Wing to help the NEC return sanity to the body.

To this end, the communique said that a committee has been set up to resolve any disagreement among the youths and ensure peace.