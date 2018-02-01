Trailer crushes 2 teachers in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A head teacher, Pastor Oluwajuwon Adebayo, and his assistant, Pastor Sunday Ajenifuja, were crushed to death by a reckless trailer driver at lpele Junction in Owo council area of Ondo State.

Both were of Local Authority Primary School, Igbatoro/Familugba in Akure North Council Area of the state, before they met their untimely death on Monday on their way to work.

Vanguard gathered that the duo usually took the alternate route of Owo-Ifon-Okeluse in Ose council area to their place of work due to the bad road from Akure, the state capital.

The alternative route links Familugba/Igbatoro in another council area of Akure North.

Sources said the trailer rammed into them at about 11a.m., while they were by the roadside waiting to board a bus.

A report had it that the driver of the trailer identified as Juwon Ariyibi was trying to avoid a pothole, swerved and crushed the two teachers.

They were reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, by some good Samaritans and villagers, but they died on the way.

The deceased are said to be the only teachers in the local government primary school.

The Education Secretary for Akure North council area, Samuel Olowere, confirmed the incident.

Olowere said the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, had been informed of their death.

Also, the Chairman of SUBEB, Princess Oladunni Odu, described the incident as very sad and commiserated with their families.

The Ondo State Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said the accident was caused by the “carelessness, recklessness and dangerous driving by the trailer driver.”

Joseph gave the identity of the trailer driver as Juwon Ariyibi, a staff of a Port Harcourt-based firm.

He pointed out that the suspect, who “is already in Police custody, will be charged to the court.

upon after the conclusion of the investigation by police detectives.