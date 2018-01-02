Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Gbenro Ajibade, star in romantic comedy “Bachelor’s Eve”

Bachelor’s Eve, a romantic comedy with a blend of twist, suspense and visual opulence has been tipped by movie pundits to be one of the flicks to set the Box office aglow in 2018. Standing on the threshold of quality productions, the highly entertaining movie parades stars such as Wole Ojo (AMVCA nominee), Kehinde Bankole (AMVCA, AfroHollywood Award Winner), Doris Simeon (AMAA Winner), Gbenro Ajibade (Tinsel Fame), Frankincense (Adam’s Apple/Tinsel), Jumoke Odetola (AMVCA Winner), Kehinde Olorunyomi (GMA Winner), among others.

The movie was directed by Rotimi Rajii and produced by Adefajo Ayobami. It tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to finally tie the marital knot with the love of his life. Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. ‘24’ hours before d-day, Uche hangs out with his team of Casanovas to bid bachelorhood good bye. All goes well until a dark secret rears its ugly head and sets off a chain reaction that forcefully subjects their love to the burning test flames.

Rotimi Raji, the director with a powerful creative mind with works such as psycho-thriller movie, ‘Truth or Die’, Freezing Point (TV series) is confident that the movie has what it takes to create a memorable viewing experience for movie goers. According to him “Directors constantly face challenges that pop up during production while trying to create a film that will not only stand out from other productions but will also retain high technical aspects synonymous with quality productions. This is no different and I’m glad that months of diligence and resilience has paid off, culminating in this fantastic production. I believe in the Tourism potentials of the country and explored this angle. It is one of the key ways of enhancing film tourism in Nigeria.”

Wole Ojo whose filmography includes Maami, Out of luck, Beyond blood, stated “I loved being on the set of Bachelor’s Eve. Despite the challenges faced, it felt like a walk in the park with the director whose creativity solved same. The story indeed is a true reflection of what can happen in ‘24’hours before tying the knot, reminding us that there shouldn’t be room for secrets between the intended parties, friends and even families. It is without an iota of doubt a wonderful romantic comedy”.

Bachelor’s Eve is distributed by Metro Classic Pictures and will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on February 16th 2018.

Watch Trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG0awB_RiHQ&feature=youtu.be