Romantic comedy ‘Bachelor’s Eve’ set for February release

The romantic comedy, Bachelor’s Eve continues to make the rounds gearing up for its release in theatres on February 16th 2018. The movie unveils notable stars; Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Frankincense Eche Ben, Gbenro Ajibade, Doris Simeon,Jumoke Odetola,Kehinde Olorunyomi among others.

It was directed by Rotimi ‘the genius’ Raji and produced by Adefajo Ayobami. Wole Ojo and Kehinde Bankole are the leads along side the other fantastic actors whose acting dexterity powers on the movie to a grand stand finish.

Bachelor’s Eve tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to tie the marital knot with the love of his life. Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. ’24’ hours before d-day, Uche hangs out with his team of Casanova’s to bid bachelorhood good bye. All goes well until a dark secret rears its ugly head and sets off a chain reaction that forcefully subjects their love to the burning test flames

Bachelor’s Eve is powered by Juma productions and distributed by Metro classic picture. It will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on February 16th 2018.