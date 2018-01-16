USADF, All On launch challenge for off grid energy

THE U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) and All On have officially opened the application period for the 2018 Nigeria Off-Grid Energy Challenge, following the announcement last month of a $3 million public-private partnership between the two organisations.

The Challenge is aimed at identifying innovative off-grid solutions to “power up” underserved areas in Nigeria and will provide awards of up to $100,000 per enterprise.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, USADF indicated that: ‘’Nigeria needs innovative, clean energy solutions to accelerate its economic growth. Over the next three years, both parties will jointly provide funding to Nigerian small and medium enterprises that improve energy access through off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies.

‘’USADF and All On will consider proposals from 100per cent African-owned and 100per cent African-managed enterprises who may be developers of their own technology and/or acquiring and implementing technologies developed elsewhere. Applicants need to be legally registered in Nigeria, demonstrate the capacity to track and manage project resources and operate in good standing with the local governments in their areas of operation.

‘’USADF is one of 12 agencies that support Power Africa, a U.S. Government-led partnership that seeks to increase electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa by adding more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections. The rigorous and competitive application process seeks companies that can deliver energy solutions to underserved communities through a business model that demonstrates financial sustainability.

‘’Successful applicants will receive up to $100,000 in the form of 50 per cent returnable capital from All On and 50per cent grant seed funding and technical assistance from USADF. To apply, interested parties can visit: www.usadf.gov/off-grid. The 2018 application portal closes on March 1, 2018 and winners will be announced by the end of June 2018. The U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) is an independent U.S. Government agency established by Congress to support and invest in African owned and led enterprises which improve lives and livelihoods in poor and vulnerable communities in Africa.

‘’All On seeks both financial returns and social impact to provide or improve access-to-energy for millions of households and small and medium enterprises. Power Africa is a U.S. Government-led initiative launched in 2013. Power Africa’s goals are to increase electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa by adding more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections.”

‘’Power Africa works with African governments and private sector partners to remove barriers that impede energy development in sub-Saharan Africa and to unlock the substantial natural gas, wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, and geothermal resources on the continent. To date, Power Africa has facilitated the financial close of 80 power transactions valued at more than $14.5 billion, and expected to generate more than 7,200 MW of power in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, Power Africa has facilitated more than 10 million electrical connections, bringing electricity to more than 50 million people.’’