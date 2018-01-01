Taraba lawmaker kidnapped

By John Mkom

JALINGO—A member of Taraba State House of Assembly, representing Takum 1, Mr. Hosea Ibi, was, weekend, kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his house located opposite Ada Barrack in Takum.

Takum is also the hometown of Governor Darius Ishaku, who is celebrating the New Year in the town.

An eyewitness, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, said the gunmen stormed the resident of Ibi in motorcycles.

According to the eyewitness, “three gunmen alighted from two motorcycles at about 10p.m. and stormed Hosea’s mother’s residence.

“Immediately they entered, they seized all handsets belonging to the people in the compound, then dragged the lawmaker to their motorcycles and whisked him away without saying anything.”

The Taraba Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of the legislator, Mr. Hosea Ibi, by three unidentified gunmen.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr. David Misal, said in Jalingo, the state capital, that Ibi was kidnapped in Takum, his hometown, Saturday night.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the lawmaker was kidnapped last night in Takum. That is all I can tell you for now.”

The spokesman said the Command has mobilised its men to Takum to rescue the lawmaker.