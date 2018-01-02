Six professors from Okija receive awards for academic excellence

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—SIX professors of Okija origin in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state were weekend honoured for their academic excellence in their various fields of specialisation by the Okija In-home Club, an elite association comprising prominent people from the town.

Those who received the awards at an impressive ceremony held at the newly approved Legacy University, Okija include Mike Asuzu, a professor of public health and community medicine at the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan’ Professor Fidelis Ejezie, deputy provost of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus; Professor Ifeoma Enemuo, former deputy vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus and Professor Sylvester Madu, immediate deputy vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Others were Professor Timothy Obi, former Head of department of veterinary medicine at the University of Ibadan and Professor Ikenna Onyido, former vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia.

Equally honoured was Dr Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group who has consistently been paying WAEC fees for all final year students in two secondary schools in Okija for the past three years.

President of the club, Mr Nnaemeka Nnubia said the decision to honour them was because the association had identified excellence as a key ingredient for the growth and development of any society.

He said : “The In-home Club has remained in the forefront of efforts towards the development of Okija by mobilizing resources and creating platforms for ideas.For instance, the club has in partnership with some good spirited Okija indigenes executed noteworthy projects for the good of the town.”

Delivering a lecture titled, ‘Achieving excellence and success through knowledge, diligence and hardwork, Professor Asuzu advised youths to always achieve some level of education before going into business, adding that such knowledge would become handy in the day to day running of the business.

“Obviously, nobody generally succeeds in anything in life without sound knowledge of the things that they are working at,” Asuzu said.

“I know that we are coming out of a difficult year. It was a year that challenged everyone of us individually and collectively. But there is always a silver lining behind every cloud. This year shall be better than the outgone year.

“We shall not allow the string difficulties the nation faced in the last few weeks of December to dampen our enthusiasm as we step into the New Year with hope and optimism. Nigeria has survived many difficulties and time has shown that we always overcome our challenges”.

According to the governor, the budget estimate illustrated his administration’s resolve to continue to deliver the dividends of good governance to the people of Anambra.

He added that the state would carefully assess all activities and make difficult trade-offs to ensure it focused solely on implementing projects and programmes that provided commensurate value to Ndi Anambra.