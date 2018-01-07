Breaking News
Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani

On 1:56 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Mr Don Wani, the suspected militant leader alleged to have masterminded the brutal murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers, on Jan. 1,  has been  shot dead.

A security source confirmed that he was killed in a combined operation by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army at a border town between Rivers and Imo.

The source said the  development happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The  Rivers Director of DSS,  Mr Tosin Ajayi, declined  comment  on the information when contacted by  Newsmen .

“No comment for now,” he said.

 


