Security forces kill Don Waney’s brother in Edo

A suspected member of late Don Waney’s gang, Oluchi Igwedibia, who allegedly participated in the murder of 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers State, on January 1, has been shot dead by security forces.

A security source disclosed that the suspected killer was tracked and shot dead at Sabo Iyakpi community, Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo State.

Igwedibia, the younger brother of Don Waney, was among the 32 suspected cultists declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on January 9.

The source said: “Oluchi Igwedibia, alias Obatosu, brother of Don Waney, was the Field Commander of the murderous gang that killed 23 worshippers in cold-blood on January 1.

“Igwedibia, after fleeing Omoku town in Rivers, went to Ughelli, Delta State. He rented an apartment in Edo State four days ago, January 24, as part of his plan to avoid arrest.”

The source said the operation that nailed Igwedibia was carried out by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Army.

The source added: “DSS later tracked him down to his new hideout in Sabo Iyakpi community (Edo) and, thereafter, called the Army for support.

“When we arrived at his house, Igwedibia hid in his ceiling and later tried to shoot his way out, but was shot by operatives.”

The informant said the area had been cordoned off as search for arms and ammunition was ongoing, adding that the operatives also arrested and detained Igwedibia’s accomplice, who allegedly helped him withdrew money from the bank.

The Rivers Director of DSS, Mr. Tosin Ajayi, did not answer his calls or reply to a text message sent to his phone.

The late Waney, Igwedibia and his gang members received amnesty from Rivers State Government in 2016, but later went back to crime.

Meanwhile, Wike has commended DSS and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to Igwedibia’s killing.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media, quoted Wike as saying “all those who participated in the New Year mayhem at Omoku and any other security infraction in the state will be traced and brought to justice.”

He added that the governor said that the N20 million bounty for credible information that would lead to the arrest of the wanted cultists is still in place.