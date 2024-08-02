Live Update: Nationwide Hardship Protests – Day 2

Abuja is quiet

On Day 2 of the #EndBadGovernance nationwide strike, Abuja, the nation’s capital has become quiet.

Our Correspondent who visited the MKO Abiola Stadium and the Eagle Square which witnessed the main activities yesterday reported that they were empty and quiet.

There were neither protesters nor pro-government demonstrators in any of the locations. Only security forces and armoured tanks were seen in those places.

Additionally, troops of the Nigerian Army, police, and other security forces have continued to patrol the entire city, ostensibly to prevent a repeat of yesterday’s experience.

——————-

Katsina Police impose curfew, arrest 50

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsinma Local Government Area and a 7pm to 7am curfew on the rest of the state. The directive, which takes immediate effect, also bans all forms of protest within the state.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the Command spokesperson, attributed the decision to the need to maintain public safety and prevent further escalation of violence, vandalism, and looting.

He disclosed that over 50 suspects have been arrested in connection with the destruction of public and private properties, with authorities vowing to apprehend all those involved.

ASP Sadiq debunked the circulating rumour about police brutality and fatalities, stating that “there is no record of any fatalities resulting from police actions as of the time of these reports.” He emphasised in the statement that the command officers exercised maximum restraint and professionalism in handling the violent protesters.

The Command appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their children’s and urged young people to resist pressure to participate in violent activities. They warned that curfew violators would face stiff penalties.

ASP Sadiq said warned that the command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will be conducting regular patrols to ensure total compliance with the curfew, as anyone found violating the curfew will be dealt with decisively.

——————

Day 1 protest: Sanwo-Olu hails protesters, calls for continued calm, peace in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended protesters for the peaceful demonstration in the state on Thursday even as he stressed the need for continued peace and calm in d state.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark in a statement released through the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso while making his accessment on the protest.

—————–

Operatives Arrest Kaduna Protester Dressed in Police Camouflage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Police in Kaduna State has dealt with miscreants who hijacked procession of youths and other citizens on the first day of the End Bad Governance protest, and vandalised State Government, private and police assets.

Among those arrested was a man dressed in police camouflage uniform, and others wielding dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, CP Audu Ali Dabigi called on parents and guardians to.restrain their wards from involving in violent acts, and assured that his operatives would continue to maintain law and order by not allowing criminals breathing space.

——————

Having recorded success in some parts of the country on its first day, the nationwide hunger protest enters day 2.

The first day saw 14 persons killed and a curfew declared in Yobe, Kano, Borno States.