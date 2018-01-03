Russia 2018: Build on your successes at qualifiers, Yakubu tells Eagles

Abuja – The Team Manager of Nigeria Air Force (NAF) FC, Sadiq Yakubu, on Wednesday called on the Super Eagles not to be carried away by their successes during the World Cup qualifier and friendly matches.

Yakubu in Abuja said that rather the Super Eagles should build on the successes achieved during the qualifier to succeed in Russia.

He said the World Cup was more of a serious business than the qualifier and friendly matches.

He said that only total commitment and adequate preparations would guarantee the expected result in Russia.

“There is the need for team spirit, which is fundamental for an impressive outing.

‘’We need to take our victories during the qualifiers and the Argentina match behind us.

‘’I thank God we are going to play Argentina in the World Cup, this is why we need extra preparation for a victory,’’ Yakubu said.

The NAF Team Manager said it was time to break Nigeria’s previous World Cup records of not going beyond the Second Round.

He reiterated that since 1994 Nigeria had not gone beyond the round of 16, so all hands must be on deck to go beyond that stage in Russia.

Nigeria is in Group D with Croatia, Argentina and Iceland and would face Croatia in their opening match on June 16 at Kaliningrad Stadium, Russia. (NAN)