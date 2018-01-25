Rohr optimistic of good start

Super Eagles chief coach, Gernot Rohr is optimistic that Nigeria will start their Russia 2018 World Cup campaign with a ‘good result’ against Croatia.

The German tactician, proud to have led the Super Eagles to the quadrennial showpiece as the first side from Africa, will slug it out with the Zlatko Dalic’s side, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

And he hopes they get off to a positive start when they face the Fiery Ones at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

“Yes I’m impatient and a little excited too, we’re proud to have been the first Africans to qualify for the World Cup,” Rohr told Telefoot.

“Now we have to make a good result at this World Cup.

“We have some hope of a good result in our first match against Croatia.”

Nigeria are already equipped with pre-World Cup friendlies against Poland, Serbia, DR Congo, England and Czech Republic as they aim to go past their best record of exits at the round of 16 stage.