Private parts, heart, kidney found with Lagos alfa

By Evelyn Usman

A cleric, popularly called Alfa Kayode Abdulfatai, was, yesterday, arrested with a vagina, a heart, laps and kidney in Moshood Gbadabiu area of Alakuko, Lagos.

The human parts were kept inside a yellow plastic container in the suspect’s one-room self-contained apartment on Okeidumola Street.

Asked where he got the human parts, Abdulfatai said: “One Ifa priest, Sadiq, brought them. I was only asked to keep them. I did not kill anyone.

“Sadiq sent a man to get the parts. I don’t even know where the person who brought them lives. So the Ifa priest is in a better position to say.

“The human parts are meant for money rituals. I have been an alfa for 10 years, but have never prepared any money ritual concoction with human parts before; this is my first time.”

His accomplice was not home when the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, visited.

However, Edgal directed the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Alakuko, Ajayi Abayomi, a Chief Superintendent, to place plainclothes officers close to the priest’s apartment on Amje Igbeleyi Street, Alakuko.

The visit of policemen led by the Command’s boss attracted a large crowd in front of the suspect’s house, with most of them expressing shock at the discovery.

One of the residents, Jamiu Gbadamosi, who spoke with Vanguard, disclosed that the suspect just packed into the environment about two weeks ago.

Gbadamosi said: “We didn’t even know he is an alfa. He bought the apartment. He does not speak with anyone. I only saw him last week with the Ifa priest, who is popularly known around this area.

“We concluded they were friends because of the similar job they do. We are surprised to hear that human parts were discovered in his apartment.

“We urge the Police to carry out discreet investigation to know whose body parts those are.”

At press time, information reached Vanguard that the Ifa priest had been arrested by the plain-clothes policemen positioned at his residence.