Okorocha, APC members face-off deepens

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The seeming face-off between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state has deepened.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the rumpus started after Okorocha was said to have endorsed the current Commissioner of Information, Mr. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, for 2019 Imo North Senatorial election.

The Senator representing Imo North at the Senate, Mr. Benjamin Uwajumogu was said to have viewed the move by the governor as an act of sabotage.

The latest was when the Senator was quoted to have threatened to expose Okorocha, saying the governor’s style of running the affairs of the party and the state was causing more dissatisfaction in the party and making APC unpopular in the state.

Uwajumogu who was at Isiebu in Isiala Mbano local government area, the home town of the former Senator representing the zone, Mr. Ifeanyi Araraume, to celebrate Christmas with the executives of APC, said he was not happy with the happenings in the party.

The former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, was captured to have said: “I will expose to people how Okorocha has changed the programmes of the APC. He will not win any election in Imo again. APC and Okorocha are two different people.”

Governor Okorocha and Senator Araraume, were said to be in a battle of who controls the soul of the party in Imo. As such, the APC chapter of Isiala Mbano Local Government Area said the party had been factionalised.