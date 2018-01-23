NDPHC has completed Olorunsogo, Sapele, Geregu, other plants

By Prince Okafor

Mr. Cliff Chima, a Lagos-based energy lawyer has commended the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, for completing major power projects in the nation.

In a report sent to Vanguard, Chima stated that: ‘’the journey of the NIPP became longer than expected but then it has become a pillar institution in Nigeria’s stability. It has completed the following power plants-750MW Olorunsogo 11, 450MW Sapele, 434MW Geregu 11, 450MW Omotosho 11, 450MW Ihovbor, 450MW Alaoji, 563MW Calabar and 225MW Gbarain.

‘’The NDPHC has completed 2,194km of 330KV transmission lines and 809km of 132KV transmission lines; an increase of 46per cent and 13per cent respectively over the pre-NIPP status of grid infrastructure. It has further constructed a total of 2,600km of 11kv and 1,700km of 33kv distribution lines for improving access to electricity.

‘’It is trite that there is heavy dependence on the NIPP plants in bringing electricity supply to Nigerians. In grid instability, NIPP plants provide about 265MW of Spinning Reserves to facilitate grid responsiveness during disturbances on the transmission network.

‘’Spinning reserve is practiced all over the world. The NDPHC assets are the backbone of Nigeria’s power infrastructure. A transparent privatization process for credible international firms will push the NIPP across the finishing line.’’

He stated that: “The NIPP was conceived as a fast-track intervention in the electricity supply chain in Nigeria. Planned in 2004 to build 10 new power stations to address the problem of erratic power supply, the NIPP was to be managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company {NDPHC}; to hold the NIPP huge assets.

“The NIPP has built enviable and world-class power stations and an especially huge transmission network; it is the largest intervention in power infrastructure in Africa. The creation of the NIPP was originally meant to give out cumulative generation volume of 5055 megawatts [mw] of electricity. To transmit and distribute this energy to Nigerians, it has built 114 transmission lines and substations and 296 distribution injection substations.

‘’The country’s electricity supply would be stabilized with the construction and full operation of these gas fired power plants.”