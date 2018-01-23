Breaking News
Morata, Fabregas out of EFL semi-final clash with Arsenal

On 6:14 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas will play no part when Arsenal welcomes Chelsea to the Emirates for a semi-final second leg EFL Cup clash on Wednesday, Antonio Conte has revealed.

The replay follows a drab goalless first-leg that means the winner on the night qualifies for the final.

After missing the 4-0 league win over Brighton due to suspension, Morata will still make do with a place on the sideline as a result of an injury.

Fabregas is also ruled out of the clash after suffering a hamstring injury during training last Tuesday.

“Morata has a problem in his back and is injured’, Conte told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

“They’re not available for us. Then I have to check a couple of situations [in terms of injuries to other players].”

Speaking on what the departure of Alexis Sanchez’s means to the Arsenal squad, Conte said, “I think Arsenal has a good squad. If you remember the game at home in the league, Sanchez didn’t play.

“The same in the EFL Cup, he only played 10 minutes. I don’t see any advantage about this situation.”

The winner will play the winner of the match between Bristol City and Manchester City.

 

 


