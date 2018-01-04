Men without integrity can’t rule Imo again—Group

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Apparently irked by what they called “the level of suffering in Imo State”, a group, Imo Nke Anyi Movement, INAM, yesterday, resolved that “men without integrity and pedigree will never govern the state again.”

Briefing journalists in Owerri, yesterday, leader of the group, Dr. Linus Okorie, said that poverty is boldly written everywhere in Imo State.

“Never again will men without integrity and pedigree be allowed to govern Imo State. Only credible and trusted individuals will be voted into any public office”, Okorie said.

Continuing, INAM leader urged Imolites to realise that there is a difference between leadership, competence and actual performance on the job.

He said that he had critically listened to people over the plight of the citizenry, noting that they were unanimous in their belief that mediocrity remained the issue over the years.

“This ugly situation is not good for Imo State and it’s citizens. No state or nation can truly grow with the prevailing scenario”, Dr. Okorie said.

Answering a question, INAM boss lamented that poverty is written in bold letters in all corners of Imo State, pointing out that politics is a platform to serve and not a place to make money.

“We have sadly left right competencies and a sense of justice for mediocrity. Poverty does not know political zones,tribe or religious persecution. We must do things right this time”, Okorie said.