Men chase me more after I got married — Scarlet Gomez

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Social media was sent into frenzy sometime in 2017 when ex beauty queen and actress Scarlet Gomez got married to her heartthrob in a purple wedding dress. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri she revealed that her male admirers have not reduced and if anything, they have increased times three ever since she got married.

Asked if she still gets advances from men now that she is married, she said “Yes, it’s everyday. I don’t think that will stop, in fact I think it has tripled since I got married. You think things like this will stop once you get married, that’s the lie we tell ourselves but it doesn’t stop.”

On how she deals with men who have refused to come to terms with the fact that she’s off the market, the Business Administration graduate of the University of Lagos made it clear that dealing with such men is a less difficult thing to do.

“It’s not hard; when they make advances at me I simply tell them I’m married and there is nothing I can offer them and it ends there. Although some men can be very stubborn but I pay them no attention, nobody likes to be ignored, once they notice I don’t answer them, they move on,” she quipped.

Born Scarlet Shotade to Toks Shotade, a renowned music producer, the multi-talented actress who is also a singer got her big break into the make-believe world after she played a lead role in Africa Magic’s original film ‘Armour.’