Medical outreach: Onyemaechi foundation reaches Atani community

By Nwafor Sunday

The saving team of Onyemaechi hope for the helpless foundation has visited Atani community in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra state for their Free Medical treatment to the less privileged, newsmen report.

The program brought the people of the community both young and old together. It also drew the attention of some Non-governmental, voluntary organization who participated in the program.

The programme saw the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Malaria Eradication and Safe health Initiative of Nigeria and Health Department of Ogbaru LGA led by the HOD Health, Mr. Celestine Emeordi activities and educative services.

Speaking at the event the Coordinator of Onyemaechi hope for the helpless foundation, Mr. Divine Okenwa Kennedy Onyema said that the aim of the free Medical Treatment to the community is to bring God’s love to the poor, Widows, indigent Youths and Vulnerable Children. He emphasized that it is a selfless service to God and Humanity.

His words, “we are not a Campaign organization and we are not indigenes of Atani, Onyemaechi hope for the helpless foundation is Not For Profit but non-governmental, Voluntary Organization.

“We are here today by God’s grace, for those who couldn’t afford to go to the hospital for medical tests and to create awareness about the importance and benefit of regular medical checkups”, he said.

Some personalities that graced the occasion includes, the Deputy Director Environmental health services Ogbaru LGA, Mrs Chukwurah Patricia,

In her own Speech, The reproductive health supervisor Ogbaru L.G.A Mrs Angelina Offor spoke on the benefit of Family Planning and child spacing. She highlighted on living a good moral life, advising them to avoid multiple sex partners, and to be faithful to their partner.

At the peak of the event, people were screened, free medical checkups, checking of body weight, B.P, Malaria and general medical counselling were given.

115 pieces of Long lasting Insecticide Nets were distributed, 50 pieces of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets LLIN were distributed to Madonna Motherless Babies Home Atani Ogbaru LGA. A total of 165 pieces of Long lasting insecticide Nets were distributed. Malaria and BP drugs were administered by Dr Mrs Agbogu the Doctor in charge of Comprehensive health centre Atani. Finally. Male and Female condoms were also distributed.

