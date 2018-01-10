Make Judicious Use Of Empowerment Programmes, Aniagwu Urges Nigerians

… Empowers Constituents

CHIEF Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Wednesday, empowered some people from his Akwumazi-Umuocha ward 7 in Ika North East Local Government Area with farm tools, hair dryers, Gas oven, cash for farmers, businessmen, women, students among others.

Speaking at the empowerment programme packaged under the auspices of the Agboje Aniagwu Foundation, the Governor’s spokesman said the empowerment programme was to appreciate the people of his Ward for their support over the years and for voting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the just concluded Local Government Council Elections in the State.

Mr Aniagwu noted that the people of his Ward came out enmasse to cast their votes for the Chairman Hon. Victor Ebonka and the councillorship candidates of the party in the area in an atmosphere devoid of rancour of any kind.

While attributing the attitude of his people towards the PDP to the good leadership style of Governor Okowa who has given political appointments to indigenes of Akumazi and also, executed projects in the area, Mr Aniagwu expressed confidence that with the support of the people to government, more projects will be executed in the area.

He admonished the people to remain peaceful, cooperative and loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and lauded members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the area for cooperating with members of the PDP which made the local government election in the area to be a family affair.

According to Mr Aniagwu, “though, this empowerment programme which started some years ago is not restricted to members of the PDP, it is designed to appreciate our peopke for coming out in their large numbers to vote for candidates of the PDP and the peace and unity exhibited during the elections.”

“I urge you (beneficiaries of the empowerment programme) to make judicious use of these materials so that in the nearest future, you will empower others and make the society a better place, because, through hard work, you can make a great difference in the society,” Mr Aniagwu said.

Chairman of the PDP in Delta North Senatorial District, Chief Moses Iduh and the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Orientation, commended Mr Aniagwu for giving back to the society through the empowerment of his constituents, observing that such gesture would boost the fortunes of the party in the area.

Miss Nwokolo Choice who received equipment to operate beauty saloon, disclosed that the empowerment programme was unique as it has become a tradition in the community, stating that she completed her apprenticeship two years ago but had no sponsor.

Also speaking. another beneficiary of the programme, Mr. Charles Nwannemehike said, “it is God that will reward Ehiedu, this is a good way to start the year, I have waited for so long to have these materials to practice my trade and today, God has used Ehiedu to actualize that dream.”

Chief Solomon Chukwuma, Chairman of the occasion, urged Nigerians to emulate Mr Aniagwu, stating, “you don’t need to have so much before assisting the needy.”

The event which was witnessed by the mother of the CPS, Mrs Agnes Aniagwu, Principal Secretary to Governor Okowa, Mr Hillary Ibegbulem, notable politicians in the area and members of the community, saw the Chairman of the party in the area, Chief Godwin Ogadi presenting the items to the beneficiaries.