Journalist arrested over publication

By Charles Kumolu

A Nigerian newspaper publisher has been detained by security operatives in Anambra State, his brother has disclosed.

Daniel Elombah, who publishes elombah.com, was arrested around 4:30a.m. at his home in Nnewi yesterday, according to his brother, Paul.

Paul Elombah, who said he was present at the time the security agents stormed their home, disclosed that he was “100 per cent sure” the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, carried out the arrest.

He said they gathered from the officers that his brother was detained over a recent article that was deemed critical of a Police boss.

Mr. Elombah was initially taken to a SARS detention facility in Anambra, but was later moved to Abuja around 7a.m., his brother said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nkiruka Nwode, said she was not aware of the arrest, and promised to get back as soon as she confirms the details. However, she had not done so at press time.

Mr. Elombah, a London-based journalist, has published elombah.com since 2009.

His wife expressed surprise over the arrest, telling Vanguard yesterday that he was being detained on the orders of the Federal Government.

Her words: “They showed us their identity cards which indicated that they were operatives of SARS from Apo, Abuja.

“They drove away with him in a bus and I drove after them, wanting to know where he was being taken to. I stopped following them after 20 minutes.”