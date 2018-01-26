INEC debunks rumours of Jan. 31 deadline for CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked the rumour that ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) would end on Jan. 31, 2018.

Head of Publicity of the commission in Lagos State, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, said in a statement on Friday “it has come to the notice of the Commission in Lagos State the rumours going round that the CVR would end on Jan. 31, 2018.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the people that the Continuous Voter Registration is still on.

“In line with the provision of section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), Continuous Voter Registration will be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the General Elections scheduled for February, 2019”.

According to him, all eligible voters in the state, who has not registered before are encouraged to register at all INEC offices in the 20 local government areas in the state.

Akinbiyi said that concerned residents could also go to other officially designated areas within the state between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday every week, excluding public holidays, for registration.

“In response to the citizens’ plea to have centres closer to their domain, the Commission in the State has rotation plan for some Registration Centres within the Registration Areas (Ward) in each of the local government areas.

“Also, the names of those who registered in the first and second quarters have been uploaded in the Commission’s website.’’

Meanwhile, Akinbiyi told newsmen on telephone that the rumour had made eligible persons to besiege registration centres daily, to register.

NAN