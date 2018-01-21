Halima Abubakar bounces back in style

After going through a trying time battling an ailment that arose as a result of complications from a fibroid operation she underwent in India in April of last year, the Kogi State actress is fully back, hail and hearty.

Halima Abubakar, who is of Ebira extraction in Kogi State recently took the centre stage at the Ebira Day Carnival that held in December representing the First Lady of the State, Hajia Rashidat Bello, at the function.

Presently, a luscious picture of her having a swim is trending on the social media with the actress looking as captivating as ever.