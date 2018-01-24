Photos: Gov. Ambode inaugurates governing board of Citizens Mediation Centre

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday inaugurated the governing board of Citizens Mediation Centre.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); congratulates Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila (rtd) as the Chairman, Governing Board of Citizens Mediation Centre, CMC (left) while Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (right) watches with admiration during the inauguration of the Governing Board of CMC at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (left); Chairman, Governing Board of Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC), Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila, rtd. (middle); member of the Board, Mrs. Amanda Asagba (2nd right) and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (right) during the inauguration of the Governing Board of CMC at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (4th left); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule (3rd left); Chairman, Governing Board of Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC), Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila, rtd. (middle); Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (4th right) and members of the Governing Board during the inauguration of Board at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.
Chairman, Governing Board of Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC), Justice Olayinka Gbajabiamila, rtd. (left), with members of the Board taking Oath of Office during the inauguration at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.