Fire destroys multi-million Naira property in Enugu

Fire has destroyed property worth millions of Naira in Enugu, Enugu State, on Thursday.

Eye witnesses told newsmen that the incident occurred at No. 40, Owerri Road, Enugu.

The sources said the fire, which consumed four shops, started at about 12.15 p.m and lasted till 12.50 p.m.

According to the sources, residents came out in their numbers to help the fire service men put out the fire.

The sources said thick smoke and inferno that came out of a room at the back side of the building alerted residents.

Mrs. Sophia Mansour, who owned a restaurant in front of the building, said a thick smoke that was followed by fire came out from one of the vacated rooms at the back side of the building.

“I saw a smoke that quickly followed by a fire coming out from a vacated room at the back side of the building at No. 40, Owerri Road.

“I raised an alarm but before the intervention of the fire service men, the fire had spread to other rooms,’’ she said.

Another eye witness, Mr. Tochukwu Ukweja, a resident of No. 58, Owerri road, said he and his friends noticed the inferno while they were relaxing in a shop in front of the building.

“As you can see, all the properties in the rooms were all burnt to ashes and no single room or property were spared.

“And if not for the intervention of the fire service men, the fire would have caused more havoc,’’ Ukweja said.

He said that a hair dressing saloon, a dry cleaning shop, a beer parlour and a pool office in front of the building were completely razed.

The building which has six rooms was reduced to ashes.