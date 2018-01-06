Delta LG election holds today

….As Police deploys over 9,000 officers for the polls

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE much awaited Delta State Local Government election will hold today as scheduled by the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC.

The election which will hold across the 25 local government areas of the state, is being contested by 16 political parties with a total of 1, 089 candidates.

As at the time of filing this report, the electoral commission has deplored personnel and materials to the various local government headquarters for the conduct of the election.

Accreditation and voting for the election according to DSIEC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Arubi Orugboh would kick off at 8am simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Delta State command, yesterday said it has deployed over 9,000 mobile and regular policemen to provide security for today’s local government election holding in the 25 Local Government areas of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, Mr Andrew Aniamaka said they got support from neighbouring police commands.

Reiterating that the police was fully prepared to provide security for the election, Aniamaka said each polling unit would be manned by at least four police officers.

He said the police have held meeting with all political stakeholders where they assured the security agency of their cooperation. Expressing hope that the election would be violent free, he said the police would not hesitate to deal with anyone or group who may want to go against the rules of the game.