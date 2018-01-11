Delta: INEC warns traders against encroaching into its premises

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta, on Thursday warned traders to desist from encroaching into its Ughelli North official premises.

The National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Lecky Mustafa gave this warning in Ughelli North while speaking on the activities of the commission.

Mustafa said that some traders had erected illegal structures and kiosks within INEC’s premises in the town thereby constituting a public nuisance.

He said that INEC would construct a perimeter fence around the premises for better security and would also eject all intruders from there.

He said that INEC would not do it by force but would seek the assistance of policemen.

He said that INEC was currently faced with shortage of capturing machines which would be looked into as soon as possible.

A prospective voter, Mrs Eloho Akpedehi said that she had been in the premises for hours to be captured and she was yet to be captured.

Akpedehi said that INEC should provide more capturing machines and also create more registration centres.

Also, Mr Bishop Aturere corroborated Akpedehi’s claims, saying that the process was slow.

Aturere also said that the registration process would be easier if more capturing machines were provided by INEC.