Delta: INEC warns traders against encroaching into its premises

On 5:22 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta, on Thursday warned traders to desist from  encroaching into its Ughelli North official premises.

The National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Lecky Mustafa gave this warning in Ughelli North while speaking on the activities of the commission.

Mustafa said that some traders had erected illegal structures and kiosks within INEC’s premises in the town thereby constituting a public nuisance.

He said that INEC would construct  a perimeter fence around  the premises for better security and would also eject all intruders from there.

He said that INEC would not do it by force but  would seek the assistance of policemen.

He said that INEC was currently faced with  shortage of capturing machines which would be looked into as soon as possible.

A prospective voter, Mrs Eloho Akpedehi said that she had been in the premises for  hours to be captured and she was yet to be captured.

Akpedehi said that INEC should provide more capturing machines and also create more registration centres.

Also, Mr Bishop Aturere  corroborated Akpedehi’s  claims, saying that the process was slow.

Aturere also said that the registration process would be easier if more capturing machines were provided by INEC.


