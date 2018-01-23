Dangote,Elumelu, Okunbor,Barkindo, others to speak at NIPS

By Prince Okafor

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group and Mr. Tony Elumelu, of the Chairman, UBA Plc /Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation will join other outstanding personalities in business, finance and the economy as Special Guests and Speakers at the forth coming Federal Government of Nigeria’s officially endorsed oil and gas event – the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) – an African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference (APTC) scheduled for Abuja from 19th -23rd February 2018.

In a statement, the organisers stated that confirmed international guests to grace the event include: HE Seyed Mohammad Hossein Adeli, Secretary-General, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) ;Dr. Sun Xiansheng, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum (IEF);HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to the organisers, a major feature of this summit is the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum’s session with the sub-theme ‘The 7 Big Wins: Short and Medium Term Priorities to Grow Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry (2015-2019)’ taking place on Tuesday, 20th February 2018.

”The panellists that include Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Chairman, LCCI-OPTS/Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria; Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council/Deputy Managing Director (Technical),Addax Petroleum Development Co. Ltd; Dr. Layi Fatona, Managing Director, Niger Delta Petroleum Development Co. Ltd and Engr. (Mrs.) J. Olu Maduka President, The Nigerian Academy of Engineering will identify next steps to take in moving forward with Strategic Adaptation to Environmental Shocks, Turbulence and Radical Institutional change.

”There will be Executive Roundtable on Growth outlook and staying competitive after a Global Downturn: What lessons have we learnt and how are companies re-strategising to balance the books? This session will assess which strategies proved to be problematic and those that have allowed businesses to respond dynamically, survive and emerge strongly as economic conditions improved.

Expected Speakers here include: Mr. Nicolas Terraz , Managing Director/Chief Executive; Total E&P Nigeria Ltd. (TEPNG); Mr. Paul McGrath, Chairman/ Managing Director; Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited; Mr. Jeffrey W. Ewing, Chairman/Managing Director; Chevron Nigeria Limited; Mr. Bayo Ojulari ,The Managing Director,Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Co.Ltd (SNEPCo); Mr. Razaq Isa ,The Chairman/CE; Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd;Mr. Demola Adeyemi-Bero ,The Managing Director, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Co. Ltd.;Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi, The Chief Executive Officer; LEKOIL Limited; Dr. Ernest Azudialu ,President/CEO; Nestoil Limited; Mrs Nkechi Obi, MON, FNIM ,Executive Vice Chairman; Techno Oil Limited; Dame Willie Akpani ,Managing Director/CEO; Northwest Petroleum & Gas Co. Ltd; Mr. Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc with Mr. Austin Avuru the Managing Director, SEPLAT Petroleum Development Co. Plc moderating.”