Cook steals Delta lawmaker’s safe

By Emma Amaize

…mails back employer’s international passport after opening the safe

ASABA—OPERATIVES of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, Delta State Police Command, Asaba, have apprehended a Beninoise, Tagboe Celestine, who allegedly carted away his boss’ safe.

His boss, Angela Nwaka, is a member of Delta State House of Assembly, representing Aniocha North Constituency.

When the suspects opened the safe, they found the international passport of Nwaka, which Celestine sent to his former boss from Lagos through a courier company, and she confirmed receiving it.

Celestine, a cook to the lawmaker, burgled the house and stole the safe containing money, jewelleries and other valuables last year, before escaping to Abuja from where he was picked up by Police.

Outgoing Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, told reporters: “Acting on technical intelligence at the Command’s disposal, operatives of SAKCCS, November 22, 2017, arrested at Lagos one Sule Ahmed, 32, who harboured the principal suspect and also assisted him in unlocking the safe.”

Ibrahim added that Ahmed also shared in the proceeds, “as he provided useful information that led to the arrest of the 40-year-old prime suspect at Abuja.”

Confession

He disclosed that “the suspects have confessed to the act and that the case would soon be charged to the court.”

The Police boss, who frowned at the failure of many well-to-do Nigerians to cross-check the background and personality of the house helps they recruit, wondered how the prime suspect was able to transport the safe to Lagos without security agents spotting him.