CIPM restates commitment to human capital development

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, the body charged with the responsibility of regulating the practice of Human Resources, HR, management in Nigeria has restated its commitment to deepening human capital development in Nigeria.

The Institute is deepening acquisition and application of knowledge and skills in HR practice by promoting professional excellence through the reward system created by the institute which is at its sixth edition.

Udom Inoyo, President/Chairman of Council, CIPM , said at the Institute’s Award Night in Lagos that the institute is continually implementing innovative ideas, which are positively changing the face of HR in Nigeria.

“We are transforming, developing and sustaining professional excellence in HR profession, one of which is the annual recognition for organisations with outstanding HR practices in Nigeria,” he stated.

According to the President, perception matters a lot in human development as it plays a key role in shaping the mindset and opinion of the people in and around the institution.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State said the state places premium on the welfare and capacity development of its human resources, especially the Civil Service which he qualifies as drivers of government policies.

According to the governor, the administration appreciates the benefits of a strategic partnership with the CIPM, hence the training and retraining of its workforce through the public service Development centre, PSSDC, with the CIPM.