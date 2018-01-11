Chelsea get new chief executive

Premier League champions, Chelsea have announced the appointment of Guy Laurence as the club’s new chief executive.

Laurence who before now headed Communications and Vodafone UK, will take over the role from the start of February.

He also has experience in sport, having been a director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. MLSE which includes the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and MLS team Toronto FC.

Speaking on the appointment, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said: “We look forward to Guy joining the club during an exciting period for Chelsea on and off the field.

“He will be working with the owner [Roman Abramovich] and the board to increase our commercial revenues and maximise digital opportunities, identifying new ways to best serve our supporters here in the UK and further grow our international fan base.”