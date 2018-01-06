Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time

On 12:11 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez agreed a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors on Friday after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine team announced.

“Tevez is coming home! He joined the team today and is already training with his teammates,” Boca said on its various social media accounts alongside a photo of the player working out in a gym.

It will be the 33-year-old’s third spell at Boca Juniors.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.