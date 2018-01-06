Breaking: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time

Former Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez agreed a move back to boyhood club Boca Juniors on Friday after 12 months in Chinese football with Shanghai Shenhua, the Argentine team announced.

#BienvenidoCarlitos ¡Tevez volvió a casa! Hoy se sumó al plantel de Guillermo en Cardales y ya se entrena con sus compañeros. #VamosBoca 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/gAHl2DOZpt — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) January 5, 2018

“Tevez is coming home! He joined the team today and is already training with his teammates,” Boca said on its various social media accounts alongside a photo of the player working out in a gym.

It will be the 33-year-old’s third spell at Boca Juniors.