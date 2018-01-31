BREAKING: Morocco through to CHAN 2018 final

By Emmanuel Okogba
Morocco has qualified for the final of CHAN 2018 by beating North African neighbors Libya 3-1 in the first semi-final.
They now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Sudan and Nigeria.
More details soon…
