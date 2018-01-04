APC’s dragged Katsina 30 years backward— PDP

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged Governor Aminu Masari and his All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to a public debate on his stewardship.

The party Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, who made the challenge during PDP’s end-of-the-year briefing, accused the APC administration of bastardising gover-nance and taking the state 30 years backward.

He said PDP was forced to go public after all attempts to get the government to make amends did not yield positive results.

According to him, “they have been claiming so many things. The PDP in Katsina State is ready to face him.

“On education, the highest thing he has done is painting the schools and removing the commissioner.

“Despite constant and consistent lamentations, complaints, buck-passing and deceptions, the last 31 months were Katsina State’s most prosperous months of its history.

“During these months, the state government received monies from the Federation Account amounting to over N243 billion, received four trenches of debt refunds amounting to over N30 billion and borrowed various sums of monies from banks (including agonising throat-cutting amounts from commercial banks with interest rates in double digits) amounting to over N70 billion.”

“These receipts, loans, internal revenue raises and the more than N14.5 billion left in the various accounts by the last PDP administration, made Katsina State one of the wealthiest states in the country with close to N400 billion in 31 months.

“In real term, this money translates to about N13 billion monthly. Or N464 million daily.”