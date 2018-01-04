2019: Rigging no longer possible—REC

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, yesterday said that rigging has been made impossible, just as he advised the electorate in Imo State to quickly go and collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

Ononamadu was reacting to a question from Vanguard in Owerri, on the story that there were 385,654 uncollected PVCs in the state, when he attended a funeral service of Late Nneoma Susanna Nkechinyere Damian Osuji, at Umuaro Umunumo in Ehime Mbano LGA, in Imo State.

He also asked Imo people to key into the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in the state, as such would help them to discharge their constitutional obligation.

Ononamadu stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has made the process so easier for the electorate to obtain their PVC and there was no reason for any delay in collecting their permanent voters cards.

The REC said: “Without the voters’ card, citizens will not be allowed to cast their votes in the next general election.

“INEC has made the process of registration very easy for everybody, it is good that I tell you that the beauty of democracy is in participating elections.

“The choice of electing leaders lies solely on the voters’ who have been registered, I want you to know that registration is free and that INEC does not require any assistance to register anybody.

“With the machinery put in place by INEC, rigging has become impossible” stressing that “peoples’ vote will count in the 2019 election.”