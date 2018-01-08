2018: Federation pledges to maintain status as world best scrabble playing country

The President, Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Suleiman Gora, on Monday said the body would work hard to maintain its status as the best scrabble playing country in the world.

Gora, in an interview in Abuja, said that the federation would hold more championships in 2018 to sustain the country’s performance internationally.

According to him, NSF has a calendar of activities and will start early in January with the zonal championship in the six zones of the federation.

“We will start the inter-club eliminations from the state to the zones and to the national level.

“For ‘spelling biz’ for the first time, we have a programme where our students will compete in spellings and scrabble competitions in all the zones.

“There will be qualifiers in all the six zones of the federation, while finalists from the zones will compete at the federal for the national champion.

“We will also have Regional Championship where we will select the best from each zone to compete, for the national champions to emerge,” he said.

Gora said that the federation would also encourage some former world champions to organise tournaments.

“ Jighere Wellington, 2015 world champion, is trying to start his classic; and we want to encourage him, because each of these tournaments will be full of surprises,’’ he said.

Gora said that the federation would use the tournaments to get young talents and prepare them for national and international tournaments.

According to him, no fewer than 10,000 youths in Nigeria engaged in scrabble at the moment, adding that there was need to nurture them to stardom. (NAN)