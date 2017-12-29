On the Senate President’s roundtable on drug abuse in Kano

By Kabiru Muhammad Gwangwazo

The hearing was a huge success. It came on the heels of the first state visit by General Muhammadu Buhari to Kano. As a follow up to the visit that was mainly to work to Governor Ganduje and his group’s agenda in APC, the President was advised by a Kano NGO, Kano LEADS Initiative to adopt the OBAMACARE strategy in addressing the drugs menace in the state.

The General’s mass appeal with the target of the drugs, Kano youth, would make the most impact, more than any preaching. The demonstrable value of Mr. President is all it takes and the other added requirements to totally eradicate the menace are all within reach for the President.

Kanawa are clearly pleased at the Senate President’s roundtable despite all that we used to have against him. Considering how he came to be and his alliances with his old party, PDP, he was in Kano at the head of a powerful Senate delegation on this matter so critical to Kano and its future has got him and his Senate untold credit here. The solid and consistent attendance for all of the two days confirms this.

The wonderful keynote address by Sarkin Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II exposed to public glare and critical examination the wickedness of politicians in public office. He boldly accused them of sponsoring drugged thugs despite all the access they have to other formal security services for reasonable protection. He accused them of using drugs to destroy the children of the masses they claim they are in, or aspire to, power to protect.

The revered and highly cerebral Sarkin Sanusi II of Kano also expressed his concern at the perversion in values that leads our youth to drugs. He thus called for the NASS to legislate in such a manner as to show distaste for drugs and drug use. All public office holders should henceforth be tested for drugs as was the case for job seekers at CBN when he was Governor.

Then we have General Muhammadu Buhari leading the FEC to approve two major projects for the North, the Kano to Abuja expressway and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, the key to regeneration of the North’s industries that we of the North believe were deliberately destroyed by policies of the PDP Governemnt at a time when numerous industriesin their hundreds were springing up in the Lagos-Ibadan axis.

This was due to proactive policies and interventions by that party in power, the PDP. Such policies and interventions, the North feels have been unjustly sustained even under the Buhari-Osinbajo Government they toiled to enthrone.

And previous Thursday, the crises in Kano APC came to a head. Governor Ganduje’s preference for party chairman had to be removed and hurriedly appointed commissioner to pave way for a caretaker chairman to be named by the national exco of the APC.

A few days ago, as the NASS was holding the drugs roundtable, Deputy Governor Professor Hafiz Abubakar made comments denigrating his boss, Ganduje and extolling his former boss, Kwankwaso’s handling of the drugs issue, pointing to the resurgence of the rift of the Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya factions of the APC.

Then he went public to announce his disgust at removal of his brother, Mandawari Ward Chairman of Gwale LG.

This was reversed by Governor Ganduje and Chairman Abdullahi Abbas was removed while publicity secretary of the party was named acting chairman. All this is to pave way for the LG elections which the Government is finding difficult to sort out.

The State Election Comission secretary had to resign and a new secretary got named while rumours were rife that Professor Sheka, the state election commission chairman was also resigning over the crises of confidence in the Kano polity.