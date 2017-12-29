Presidency keeps mum over whereabouts of Buhari’s son

Jonathan, Atiku, PDP, APC, ADP wish him speedy recovery

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— Palpable anxiety continued, yesterday, over the state of health of the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari, who was involved in a motorbike accident in Abuja, Tuesday night.

The Presidency, meanwhile, kept secret on the condition of Yusuf Buhari, saying it is a security matter.

Yusuf, son of President Buhari, broke his limb in Tuesday night bike accident. There are speculations that he may be flown abroad.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, had earlier, yesterday, dismissed report that he had been flown abroad.

Imam, PDP, APC pray for speedy recovery

Meanwhile, the Imam of Aso Villa Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman, yesterday, led other Muslim faithful who converged on the mosque in the afternoon to offer a special prayer for the speedy recovery of the President’s son.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock at the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja, Tuesday, and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, PDP expressed confidence that in no time, Yusuf will return to normalcy and assume his duties.

It said: “We are reassured by reports from the Presidency that he is in a steady condition. The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has wished the President’s son speedy and full recovery.

APC in statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.

“The APC family is relieved that the accident was not fatal. We pray Yusuf makes a speedy and full recovery.”

Jonathan urges Nigerians to rally round Buhari

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has charged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari in the wake of the accident involving his son, Yusuf, saying all divisions should be put aside in showing love to the first family.

Jonathan who is in Liberia for the second round of presidential election in that country in a statement posted on his facebook page said: “I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news.

“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him.

“I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time.”

Atiku prays forfirst family

On his part, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, sent a sympathy message to President Buhari’s family over the accident.

Abubakar, in a tweet commiserated with the first family through his twitter handle @atiku.

“Our thoughts are with the first family – our families will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery,” he said.

…Gov Emmanuel too

Also, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has wished President Buhari’s son a speedy recovery.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel prayed God for his speedy recovery.

“The people of Akwa Ibom State are praying for Yusuf’s speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Similarly, Action Democratic Party, ADP, sympathised with President Buhari and family. ADP Lagos spokesman, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, in a statement in Lagos, said that the party was shocked to receive the news of the bike accident involving the President’s son Yusuf.

The party said, its leadership and members were praying for the quick recovery of Yusuf and urged all Nigerians to put away divisions and partisanship to support the first family at this challenging time.