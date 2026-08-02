Nigeria condoles Algeria over deadly road crash

Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed condolences to the Government and people of Algeria following a road accident in Boumerdès Province that claimed 27 lives and left more than 40 others injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said Nigeria was deeply saddened by the bus crash, which occurred near El Karma while the vehicle was travelling from Sétif to Algiers on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The Federal Government also acknowledged the declaration of three days of national mourning by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in honour of the victims.

Nigeria said it stands in solidarity with Algeria during the period of mourning and shares the country’s grief over the loss of lives.

The government extended its condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the peaceful repose of those who died in the crash.

It also wished the injured a speedy recovery and expressed confidence in the resilience of the Algerian people as they recover from the tragedy.