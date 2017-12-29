NSCDC arrests 60 suspects, convicts 10 in 3 months

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command, said it arrested more than 60 suspects and secured the conviction of 10 people for various crimes within 100 days in the state.

Mr. Awili Pedro, the State Commandant of NSCDC, announced this on Friday during the commissioning of the divisional headquarters, ‘B’ Division of NSCDC in Iju, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The building is donated to NSCDC by the Iju Community in Akure North area.

“Since my assumption of duty 100 days today, the command has held four press briefings and paraded over 60 suspects for various crimes, including vandalism, petroleum products adulteration and diversion.

“Others are destruction of farm products by herdsmen, robbery, child abuse and trafficking, obtaining money under false pretence (419) and operation of private guard company without valid licence, to mention a few.

“Within this period, we have recovered vandalised petroleum products, telecommunications and power equipment such as high tension cables, solar batteries and transformer accessories, including vehicles recovered from robbery suspects.

“Most of these suspects are now facing trials and about 10 convictions have been secured within three months,” he said.

Pedro said the command established quick response units of the corps on Ondo road in Akure and Uso and Emure-Ile communities which would be commissioned soon with the approval of the state government.

He appreciated the state government and leaders of other sister agencies such as Brigade Commander, Director of DSS and Commissioner of Police for their positive interventions towards dislodging kidnapping and terrorist elements in Ondo North Senatorial districts and other parts of the state.

“We enjoyed this synergy and unity of purpose in these operations that we are also a part of. It is our determination to continue to work in tandem with these sister agencies in making Ondo State a safe haven.

“It is equally important to stress to this community, the need to collaborate with our personnel posted to work in this facility and indeed in the state.

“We need timely information to enhance our effective service delivery,” he said.

In his speech, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, called on individuals to support government and security agencies in the state to eradicate crime in its 18 local government areas

Akeredolu, who was represented by Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), appealed to NSCDC to fulfill its core mandate of protecting and securing both the civil population and government infrastructure and assets.

“The commissioning of a divisional headquarters ‘B’ Division of NSCDC in Iju will go a long way in facilitating the peace, tranquility and security of the state as a whole and Akure North local government area in particular.

“Since the entrenchment of peace and security is germane to the prosperity of a people, all hands must truly be on deck in supporting the extension of government security apparatus and services to the ancient town of Iju and its environs.

“To this end, I deem it appropriate to admonish the ‘B’ division of the NSCDC to hit the ground running, by carrying out the duties effectively.