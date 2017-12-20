NCC, CBN move to curb mobile banking fraud

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on how to curb mobile banking fraud in both banking and telecom sectors.

The Head of Zonal Operations Department in the NCC, Mrs. Helen Obi disclosed this yesterday during the consumer conversation held at Government Secondary School, Lugbe, Abuja.

She said collaborations had begun between NCC and NCB as a result of online payment fraud which according to her had become necessary for the two agencies to find a lasting solution to online banking and telecom fraud.

‘‘As a result of online payment fraud going on in the system, there are a lot of collaborations which have become necessary between NCC and CBN. So both parties have recognized that fact and are making sure that customers and consumers in the banking and telecom sectors are not shortchanged on data services and other related financial frauds.

‘‘Along that line, we are discussing on common grounds to come up with an MoU that will guide the sectors that will regulates banks and service providers. As soon as we put that in place, we will make it available to the public.’’

Mrs. Obi said apart from Consumer engagements, NCC has introduced several platforms like telecom consumer parliament , consumer outreach and also consumer town hall to reach out to telecom subscribers in order to hear from them and engage services providers on areas of concern.

‘‘This programme is designed to have consumers at the grass-root come in and have direct contact conversation with the regulator ,so that they will know that the regulator feel their plight so that they will not bring middle men and give them first hand opportunity to air their view and hear from them what their concerns are and address them,” she said.

‘‘Before now, the consumers can attest to the fact that the charges were higher on network were higher but the new billing methods brought in by the service providers and packages, the competition seems to have reduce the charges down.

‘‘NCC has come a long way in empowering consumers with information on their rights which we try to put at their door steps during the interactive, get them avail themselves with the opportunity to stop unsolicited messages that they don’t want to receive and also key into those messages that they still want to receive by sending Stop and Help to 2442 and receive options.

‘‘Before we started this conversation some years back, we had about 500 subscribers who knew about the DND but as at few months ago, we have about 10 million subscribers and that shows NCC has come a long way and we are still making effort in that direction.’’

On excess billings by service providers, the NCC Director said the Commission is making sure that service providers do not use wrong billing, but the price flaw set by the regulator to avoid unnecessary charges to subscribers.

‘‘They are supposed to make use of Price cap set for them, which they are not supposed to go beyond, which we also call price flaw. NCC keep monitoring that, we have a department that is charged with that responsibility because before any service provider will put out any charges for any service, it has to get approval from NCC.

‘‘In that course, we keep monitoring them and if they flout it they will be penalized,’’ she added.

Some of the complaints presented by subscribers at the event ranges from drop calls, call recording, over billings, poor quality of serves, fake promos among others.