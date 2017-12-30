NASS will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget, says Adepoju

Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that the National Assembly would ensure full implementation of the 2018 budget.

Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that the federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure prompt passage of the fiscal proposal.

He said: “Budget is an estimation of expected expenditure from expected revenue. If expected revenue is not met, then the expected expenditure would not be met.

“Though it is rare to see any country implementing the budget 100 percent but we will ensure it is implemented fully to bring rapid economic recovery.

“As a member of the National Assembly, we are going to pass the budget quickly and will ensure that it is fully implemented.

“ If it is poorly implemented, it will affect every Nigerian, including us,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the nation would witness more economic development in 2018 than that experienced in the outgoing year.

The two-term lawmaker stated that the present National Assembly had improved rapidly in the discharge of its statutory functions.

“Our relationship with the executive is very cordial as against the insinuations in the public domain. We have only made the executive know that we are not rubber stamp.

“We have only ensured that the principle of separation of powers is respected. With this, I can tell you that Nigeria’s democracy is taking shape,’’ he said.

Adepoju also said that the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari had drastically reduced the scourge.

“I can’t say because APC is my party, everything is rosy. The president is trying, that I can proudly say.

“ I think the president has slowed down due to his health challenges and judicial process.

“In Nigeria, we have lawyers who are ready to paint white as black in the public. It is left for Nigerians and the media to expose them,’’ he added.

The lawmaker, who dismissed insinuations of a cold relationship between the president and a leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said that the party would win convincingly in the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians gave us the mandate in 2015 to return the country to its glorious path and they have never told us that they are tired of us.

“The only thing I know is that things are not working as expected but we all know that the damage of 16 years is not something that could be fixed in just two years.

“In Nigeria, the economic and political systems have been battered. Our psyche has been affected but today our orientation is beginning to change.

“Today, our people are now experiencing development in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun and some other states,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adepoju had on Friday in Eruwa held his annual interactive session with his constituents.

Speaking at the forum, Alhaji Lateef Akinsanya and Mr Samuel Akintokun, the APC Chairmen for Ibarapa East and Ido Local Government respectively, had commended Adepoju for facilitating developmental projects to the constituency.

They said in separate remarks that the lawmaker had contributed immensely to the development of the constituency, describing him as a worthy representative.

The event was attended by APC leaders in Ibarapa and Ido zones of the state among whom were Chief Timothy Jolaoso, Alhaji Olayide Abas, Mr Dayo Adeola and Mr George Olaosegba.

Also present were the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola and Onido of Ido, Oba Muritala Gbolagade. (NAN)