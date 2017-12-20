Kebbi spends N1b on scholarship in 2017

The Kebbi Government, has spent about one billion naira to pay tuition and registration fees for its students in tertiary institutions within and outside the country in 2017.

The Executive Secretary of the state scholarship board, Dr Sahabi Adamu, told newsmen that 25,000 students benefited from the scholarship scheme within the period.

He said the board had paid 99 per cent of the required tuition and registration fees for the beneficiaries, stressing that the final screening of students in tertiary institutions was ongoing.

Adamu said that beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme were paid allowances ranging from N100,000 to N150,000 during their studies annually.

He said the appointment of members of the governing board of the board had been revived to ensure efficiency in record keeping, disbursement of scholarship allowances to beneficiaries and payment to institutions.

The board had also incorporated the students of the colleges of health technology in the scholarship award, unlike in the past, when such students had not benefited from the gesture.

NAN