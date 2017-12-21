Ighalo tops Edo FA 2017 Award winners

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo tops the list of Awardees to be honoured by the Edo State Football Association in its Award Nite scheduled for the Imaguero College Hall in Benin City tomorrow.

Confirming this to Sports Vanguard yesterday, Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya said Ighalo who helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was nominated for the Player of the Year 2017 while Osas Okoro who plies his trade with Rangers International of Enugu bagged the award for Player of the Year (Home based).

Other awardees include Mary Ibadin of Nasarawa Amazons as Player of the Year (Women), Johnbull Egharevba of Dynamite Force FC, Coach of the Year (Men) while Coach of the Year ( Women) went to Proposal Osahon of FC Robbo, Lagos.

The 1978 squad of the Insurance FC bagged the Evergreen Award, while Outstanding Coaches of Our Time went to the duo of Monday Odigie and Christopher Kadiri, as Ogbomo Aisosa was nominated as Referee of the Year.

Media Personalities of the Year went to the quartet of Patrick Omorodion, Vanguard Media, Festus Abu, Punch newspapers, Calistus Ebare, AIT and Arafat Aliu of Cool FM, Abuja.