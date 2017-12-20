Group urges Atiku to contest or be sued

The Intellectual Think Tank for Advancement Initiative (ITTA), a civil society organisation, has called on a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to formally declare his intention to contest for president in 2019 general elections or be dragged to court.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Theophilus Ohuoba, told newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja that the time was ripe for Atiku to make public his intention to run for the position.

Ohuoba described Atiku as a man with the pedigree to move the country forward by building a robust economy that would create wealth for Nigerians.

“We therefore call on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to immediately make public his intension to run for the presidency of this country come 2019 or we shall collectively drag him to court for denying Nigerians of his good services.

“We also call on all other social organisations to immediately join hands in this crusade to restore Nigeria’s lost glories by promptly declaring for an Atiku Presidency in 2019,’’ he said.

According to Ohuoba, if Atiku is elected as president of the country, there will be an unprecedented participation of distilled youths in his government that is unparalleled in the history of Nigeria.

“Security of lives and properties of both Nigerians and foreigners alike will be assured and he will restructure Nigeria in a way that the North, South, East and West will be better for it.

“We have never been this divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines.

“Atiku will be the first professional, liberal minded, accommodating, detribalised and successful businessman politician; Nigeria will have as a president.

“He has been tested and trusted. He alone knows the right buttons to press that will re-gig the economy. He is a great communicator; he has a listening ear, a unifying factor that will put us back together to be one strong united Nigeria as it was in the beginning,’’ Ohuoba said.

NAN