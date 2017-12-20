Breaking: EFCC releases Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson MD

The Ecomonomic and Finacail Crime Commission has released the Managing Director, Innoson Groups/Motors Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma who was arrested yesterday.

The EFCC, on Wednesday flew Chief Innocent Chukwuma, to Lagos wearing only shorts and a shirt.

He was flown on Air Peace airline that left Akanu Ibiam International airport at 1:45pm after Chukwuma was driven in convey from the EFCC Enugu office where he was detained beyond 24 hours after his forceful arrest in his Enugu residence.

The EFCC in a statement on the release said ‘Chief Innocent Chukwuma was released on bail and that he was arrested on Tuesday at his Enugu residence, following his refusal to respond to invitations by the Commission, after initially being granted administrative bail by the Commission, while his surety could also not be found.

The agency also said that him nd his brother, Charles Chukwuma (who is still at large), were being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1, 478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery and other infractions.

The statemet read thus

‘Unfortunately the industrialist resisted arrest and stirred controversy by bringing six truck-loads of thugs to block the entrance to his Plot W1, Industrial Layout, Abakaliki Road, Emeni, Enugu, home.

”This was after he initially misled the Police Command by informing them that his home had been invaded by armed robbers and kidnappers despite the fact that operatives of the Commission duly identified themselves to policemen guarding his home.

”His unruly thugs encircled and manhandled operatives of the Commission who had gone to effect the arrest. Consequently, a distress call was sent to the Commission’s Enugu Office for reinforcement.

In all of this, the Commission’s operatives acted with decorum and civility.

”No one was manhandled or assaulted by the EFCC team, and not a single shot was fired, despite the provocation.

”Chief Chukwuma and his brother, Charles Chukwuma (who is still at large), are being investigated by the Insurance and Capital Market Fraud Section of the Commission’s office in Lagos over matters bordering on N1, 478, 366, 859.66 fraud and forgery. The industrialist, among other infractions, allegedly used forged documents to secure tax waivers.

More details soon