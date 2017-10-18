Samsung Galaxy Note 8 finally debuts in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

SAMSUNG’s newest flagship Smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8 is now available in Nigeria, after a launch at the Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos recently

The device is said to have taken a cue from Samsung’s Note and Galaxy S lines, while boasting even more exciting features making the smartphone a stunning device. Samsung promised that customers who pre-registered will get a free fast-charging battery pack and a free back cover, beginning from October 13, 2017.

Features: Made with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.0, the new smartphone has a 6.3-inch QHD screen, the largest screen on a Galaxy Note phone, a dual camera, two 12-megapixel cameras on the back – a dual pixel primary wide-angel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, and a secondary telephoto lens with f/1.4 aperture and OIS. The smartphone features the company’s signature Infinity Display, giving the screen more surface area for use with the S Pen.

Director of Information, Communication & Technology for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Emmanouil Revmatas, said that the infinity display is a game changer for Note users because where others see more screen, users see more space to do what they love and get things done.

“The Galaxy Note 8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device, yet its narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand. With the Super AMOLED technology, combined with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440, all the typical characteristics featured in previous Samsung phones such as vibrant colors, high contrast, and inky dark blacks are incredibly sharp. The Note 8’s display is absolutely gorgeous with a screen brilliant for all kinds of uses such as watching YouTube videos, playing games, casual web browsing, and boosting productivity,” said Director of Mobile for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. Olumide Ojo.

Built with 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor, and 64GB memory space (expandable up to 256GB), the Galaxy Note 8 offers users more flexibility for internet browsing, video streaming, playing games, and multitasking. Importantly, the device is also water and dust resistant (IP68). Users do not have to worry about getting the device damaged when accidentally dropped in fresh water, as deep as 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes.

The S Pen, like the Galaxy Note 8 itself, is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance; users can easily jot down thoughts and ideas on a wet screen without interruption. The S Pen can also translate full sentences in foreign languages, depending on the country and region. All you need do is let the S Pen hover above the selected words. Thanks to the “Screen Off” Memo, users can write up to 100 pages of notes, as well as edit and pin them to the Always-On Display, an easy way for users to capture and share their thoughts with ease. The S Pen also automatically converts units of measurements and foreign currencies. There is also an alarm that will go off once you start moving without docking it away.

The Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle lens and the telephoto lens, allowing users capture crisp and sharp images. For more advanced photo-taking, the Galaxy Note 8’s Live Focus feature allows for control of the depth of field by adjusting the blur and focus of the background in real time. The background blur can be adjusted even after the picture is taken.

In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously, allowing users save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background. The wide-angle lens has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid Auto Focus, so you can capture sharper, clearer shots even in low-light environments.

“One of the things our consumers look out for when purchasing a device is the camera. Samsung has clearly set the standard for smartphone cameras and, with the Galaxy Note 8; we are delivering our most powerful smartphone camera yet. The Galaxy Note 8 is also equipped with an industry-leading 8MP Smart Auto Focus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats,” said Mr. Emmanouil Revmatas.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Adaptive Fast Charging technology, users can get their battery charge up from zero to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. Its ultra power saving mode also lets users make the most of their battery power, helping them stay connected for longer periods.” Consumers do not need to worry about the safety of their devices as Samsung continues to uphold its commitment to lead the industry in battery safety. The Galaxy Note8’s battery has undergone Samsung’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check—the most rigorous in the industry,” continued Revmatas.

In addition to its innovative technological advancements, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers a choice of biometric authentication options—including iris and fingerprint scanning.