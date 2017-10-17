Reps pledges to repeal outdated water laws

The House of Representatives has promised to repeal obsolete water-related laws and enact the National Water Resources Commission and National Hydrological Agency for the management of water resources in Nigeria.

The house also resolved to work with the Federal Ministries of Water Resources, Health and Transportation to provide adequate and affordable water to major towns, cities and rural communities in Nigeria.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open a public hearing on a bill.

The bill entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provides for Equitable and Sustainable Development, Management, Use and Conservation of Surface and Ground Water Resources and for Other Related Matters”.

Dogara, who was represented by the Deputy Whip of the House, Rep. Pally Iriase said that the House was committed to making laws that would stand the test of time.

He added that the role of water in “our day to day existence cannot be overemphasized.’’

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, speaking at the event said that a draft water resources bill was established by the ministry.

Also the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole expressed his ministry’s readiness to partner with the legislature and other government agencies to ensure the availability of water in every community.

Adewole, who was represented by Dr Obiageli Nnebe, stressed the need for urgent multi-sectoral approach to solve water related problems in major cities and rural areas.

Similarly, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, represented by a Deputy Director at the National Waterways Authority, Mr Danladi Ibrahim, said the ministry was set to partner with other ministries.

He said that the partnership would make water available to the public, adding that 28 out of 36 states of federation will be connected to the national water supply channels soon.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources, Rep. Aliyu Pategi assured all stakeholders of the committee’s willingness to ensure speedy passage of the bill for effective supply of water to Nigerians.