Panic as armed men storm Imo Chief Judge’s Chamber

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Tension and confusion gripped people as unknown armed men stormed the Chamber of the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Paschal O. Nnadi.

As news of the presence of the armed men spread like wild fire, courts quickly rose, while litigants, workers and lawyers started scampering into safety.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, a female judicial staff said that “in an apparent move to forestall a repeat performance of the escape of the dreaded kidnapper, Vampire from the court premises, the gate man locked the gate”.

According to the lady, frantic efforts were made to reach relevant heads of security outfits in the state.

“The response was swift. It was at this point that we got to know that the armed men were policemen, who claimed that they were in the Chief Judge’s Chamber to arrest a female staff, over an alleged murder case”, the lady recounted.

Answering a question, the judicial staff said that the invading policemen had earlier picked the woman’s children from their home before storming the Chief Judge’s Chamber.

“On getting to know the real identities of the armed men, some judges who were already within the court premises, walked to the scene of the incident and insisted that it was wrong to storm the Chief Judge’s Chamber in such a disrespectful manner”, the lady said.

Unconfirmed report had it that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, ordered the policemen back to base, with a view to ascertaining who ordered them to storm the Chief Judge’s Chamber.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said he was not aware that such a thing happened.

“I am not aware that such a thing happened today (yesterday). I will get back to you if and when I get details”, Enwerem promised.